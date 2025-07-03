Juventus winger Timothy Weah is attracting interest from all over Europe, as Leeds United becomes the latest club to enquire about his services.

The American has apparently been marked as one of the players considered surplus to requirements. The club was hoping to sell him and his teammate, Samuel Mbangula, to Nottingham Forest, and they were even excluded from the matchday squad against Manchester City last week to make way for the double transfer.

However, both clubs rejected the transfer to City Ground, and Weah’s agent was very vocal about his dissatisfaction with the way Juventus treated his client, insisting that the club cannot force him out.

Juventus looking to find Timothy Weah a new club

While this is legally true, it appears that the Serie A giants are adamant about finding the USMNT star a new club, and luckily for them, several suitors have already emerged.

In recent days, Olympique Marseille were identified as a potential destination. This would be a return to France for the winger who rose through the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain and went on to make a name for himself at LOSC Lille before joining Juventus in the summer of 2023.

Leeds United, Everton & others vying for Tim Weah

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Everton have rekindled their interest in Weah after pursuing him last summer, while Leeds United have decided to enter the fray.

Moreover, the source mentions interest from RB Leipzig who attempted to lure the player to Germany in January, and could now attempt a new onslaught.

Juventus have set their price tag at €15 million for the versatile winger who’s running on a contract valid until June 2028. This is considered an affordable figure, especially for Premier League clubs.