Leeds United are reportedly the frontrunners to recruit Lois Openda, who is considered surplus to requirements at Juventus.

The Belgian joined the Bianconeri last summer, sealing a deadline-day move from RB Leipzig. He was considered a fallback option for Randal Kolo Muani, who ended up signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Openda signed for Juventus on loan with an obligation to buy that was already triggered when the club secured a Top-10 finish in the Serie A standings. This move will cost the Serie A giants a total sum of €44 million.

However, Juventus have no desire to keep Openda beyond the current campaign following his vastly disappointing first campaign in Turin.

Lois Openda is no longer wanted at Juventus

The Belgian international had his opportunities to prove his worth at the start of the season, especially when Dusan Vlahovic was ruled out with a serious injury.

However, he only managed to score two goals in 37 appearances across all competitions, prompting Luciano Spalletti to exclude him from his reputation. He has been an unused substitute in recent weeks.

Therefore, Juventus will be keen to offload the 26-year-old next summer and make room for new arrivals.

Luckily for the Old Lady, the speedy attacker might have a serious admirer in the Premier League.

Leeds United have an advantage over Coventry City for Openda

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, Leeds are leading the race for Openda, who is also a target for the newly-promoted Coventry City.

As the source explains, the Liege native won’t come cheap, mainly due to his hefty book value. Therefore, the Peacocks will likely try to sign him on an initial loan deal that includes an option or an obligation to buy.

Juventus should be open to this formula, as they must realise that buying him outright is highly unlikely this summer, at least if they want to avoid registering a capital loss.