Leeds United could be willing to accommodate Juventus striker Lois Openda, who no longer holds a place in Luciano Spalletti’s plans.

The Belgian completed a deadline-day move to Turin last summer, when the Bianconeri gave up on signing Randal Kolo Muani, and were searching the market for a last-minute replacement.

Damien Comolli managed to strike a swift deal with RB Leipzig, who took advantage of the French director’s desperation.

Juventus desperate to offload Lois Openda this summer

Juventus signed Openda on loan for €3.3 million with an obligation to buy for €40.6 million, raising the total cost to €44.9 million.

With the Bianconeri mathematically guaranteeing a Top 10 finish in the Serie A standings, the purchase clause has been triggered, giving Comolli and Co. a major headache ahead of the summer transfer campaign.

Due to the attacker’s poor displays, Luciano Spalletti has effectively dropped him from his plans already. The Belgian international has only scored two goals from 36 appearances across all competitions.

At this stage, the Juventus directors realise that selling the Liege native in the summer is highly unlikely, as finding a suitor willing to pay his current book value will be challenging.

Leeds United to offer Openda the opportunity to play in the Premier League?

The Bianconeri are thus eyeing a more realistic transfer, most likely a loan move with an option or an obligation to buy.

According to Calciomercato.it, Leeds has emerged as a potential destination, at least if they succeed in their mission to avoid relegation to the Championship.

The Whites are reportedly pondering a move for the speedy striker, whose characteristics could be more suited to the Premier League than Serie A.

Interestingly, earlier reports from Italy had suggested Bournemouth as another potential suitor, especially if they were to appoint Openda’s former Leipzig, Marco Rose, as a successor for the departing Andoni Iraola.