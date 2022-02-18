Luigi De Siervo
Club News

Lega CEO confirms Serie A is going to the United States

February 18, 2022 - 4:30 pm

The CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo has confirmed that plans are underway to play some Serie A matches in the United States during the next FIFA World Cup.

This year’s World Cup will be played close to the end of 2022 because of the hot weather in Qatar.

We expect leagues across the world to be paused while the competition is ongoing.

However, it might not be a total halt to footballing activities around the globe and some Serie A matches will probably still be played.

It has been rumoured for some time now, but De Siervo confirms they are thinking about it and he says they are designing the matches to keep the players fit and to expose the league to a new market.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “We want to keep our players in shape while we promote ourselves in a market that we consider strategic. They would have been programmed to avoid any overlap with the World Cup calendar.”

Juve FC Says

Serie A was the biggest league in the world around the 90s when several high profile players joined the competition.

It has since lost some of its appeal and the organisers must do their best to give it more exposure.

The United States is gradually embracing football and it would be great if Serie A can get more fans from the country.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Franco Causio is delighted that Vlahovic has inherited his number 7 shirt

February 18, 2022
Sven Botman

Juventus is well behind AC Milan in the race for Ligue 1 defender

February 18, 2022
Zaniolo

Zaniolo’s agent confirms there are no talks ongoing between his client and Roma

February 18, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.