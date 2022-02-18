Lega CEO confirms Serie A is going to the United States

The CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo has confirmed that plans are underway to play some Serie A matches in the United States during the next FIFA World Cup.

This year’s World Cup will be played close to the end of 2022 because of the hot weather in Qatar.

We expect leagues across the world to be paused while the competition is ongoing.

However, it might not be a total halt to footballing activities around the globe and some Serie A matches will probably still be played.

It has been rumoured for some time now, but De Siervo confirms they are thinking about it and he says they are designing the matches to keep the players fit and to expose the league to a new market.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “We want to keep our players in shape while we promote ourselves in a market that we consider strategic. They would have been programmed to avoid any overlap with the World Cup calendar.”

Juve FC Says

Serie A was the biggest league in the world around the 90s when several high profile players joined the competition.

It has since lost some of its appeal and the organisers must do their best to give it more exposure.

The United States is gradually embracing football and it would be great if Serie A can get more fans from the country.