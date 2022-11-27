Lega Pro president insists the second team has been beneficial to Juventus

Juventus is the only Serie A club with a B team and it has opened up the idea to other clubs in the Italian top flight.

More clubs could float theirs in the coming months or even next season and there have been many references to Juve.

The Bianconeri have maintained one since 2018 and has helped the U19 side to promote players to a better level.

The Next Gen team competes in Italy’s Serie C, one of the toughest divisions in the country.

This ensures the club’s youngsters are exposed to stronger opponents much older than they are.

It means they could get them into the first team more advanced in their development than if they were competing in the Primavera.

Francesco Ghirelli, The president Lega Pro, has now commented on it and said via Calciomercato:

“The costs? But there are also revenues. Juventus has also had several international benefits from the intuition of the second team project.”

Juve FC Says

We have benefited from the Next Gen team, and we deserve credit for continuing to maintain one.

In the nearest future, we expect to see more clubs float theirs to enjoy what we have been enjoying so far.