Next season, Andrea Barzagli could rejoin the Juventus technical staff, according to a report from La Stampa (via ilBianconero).

The legendary defender formed the famous BBC backline alongside Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in addition to iconic goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The 42-year-old was the most experienced member of the defensive crew, putting his coolness and craftiness at the service of his younger teammates.

The former centre-back joined Juventus in January 2011 and spent the rest of his playing days at the club. He hung his boots in 2019 after collecting eight Scudetto titles and four Coppa Italia trophies.

Shortly following his retirement, Barzagli joined Maurizio Sarri’s technical staff at Juventus, but this experience was short-lived, as he decided to leave his post a few months later.

In the meantime, the 2006 World Cup winner has acquired UEFA A and UEFA Pro licenses. He currently serves as an assistant to Italy’s youth teams, ranging between the U15 and U20.

Nevertheless, the source reveals that this could be the right timing for Barzagli to make his Juventus return and join Max Allegri’s technical staff. The two men share a strong rapport.

He would replace Paolo Bianco who recently vacated his position to take charge at Modena.