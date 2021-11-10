Legendary manager reveals he turned down Juventus

Juventus has had some of Europe’s best managers on their bench and that is one reason they have dominated the Italian game.

The Bianconeri is now being managed by the returning Max Allegri who had a trophy-laden spell at the club in his first stint as manager.

Reports have linked several top managers with the Juve hot seat before now, and one of them is Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman has now claimed that the Bianconeri are one club he could have managed if he wanted to, but he was too dedicated to Arsenal.

He said via Calciomercato: “I could have coached the French national team, the English one, Real Madrid and also Juventus, PSG and Manchester United – he said in his documentary – but my fatal flaw is that I love too much where I’ve been.”

It is unclear when Juve approached Wenger to become their manager, but the latter years of the Frenchman’s reign at the English club was poor.

He underachieved and fans started calling for his time as their manager to end.

The Gunners eventually asked him to leave in 2018 and he hasn’t returned to the dugout since then.

He probably wouldn’t have lasted long as a manager of Juve if he had left Arsenal to manage the Bianconeri.