Former Juventus defender Nicola Legrottaglie has been impressed by his former teammate Igor Tudor whose simplistic approach is paying dividends.

The Croatian was appointed last month as a replacement for Thiago Motta who lost the plot just eight months into his tenure.

Luckily for the Old Lady, the managerial change is proving to be the right call based on early evidence, as Tudor has succeeded in halting the free fall.

The 46-year-old’s arrival breathed new life into a team that was in complete disarray. While they haven’t been able to register commanding victories, Juve have now regained a spot in the Top Four after collecting seven points out of a possible nine.

Therefore, Legrottaglie noted how Tudor has been able to revive his players, simply by playing them in their more natural roles.

“Tudor was careful to put the players at ease and above all to place them in their preferred roles,” said the former Juventus and Catania defender in his interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“Igor, in some ways, did what everyone expected. He deployed Koopmeiners in the position where he had done very well at Atalanta, and the early signs have been positive. Against Lecce, the Dutchman played well and found the goal.

“The same goes for Nico Gonzalez who has been deployed on the right flank where he has had a completely different impact compared to when he was used on the left.

“Ditto Thuram, who now plays much more inside the pitch, where he can be even more dominant. Yildiz himself, placed more central and close to the goal, becomes more decisive as proven by the goals he scored against Genoa and Lecce compared to when he was deployed on the wing.”

But while the aforementioned players have seamlessly fit in Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system, Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao have lost their starting spots. Reports now expect the duo to leave the club once their loan stints expire.