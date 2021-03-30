Leicester believed to be leading race to sign Juventus target

Premier League side Leicester City are claimed to be leading the race to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic this summer, despite supposed interest from Juventus.

The striker currently holds the record for all-time goals scored for his France Under-21 side, having scored 16 times in only 12 appearances, and his record in Scotland is no joke either.

Edouard has 20 goals and five assists this term from 34 appearances in all competitions, and yet that is worse than the previous campaign.

In an incomplete season, with the SPFL not continuing after the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to their division, the young goalscorer notched up 28 goals and 19 assists in all competitions, and he now looks extremely likely to be on the lookout for a new club.

Edouard will be entering into the final 12 months of his playing contract this summer, and Celtic appear unlikely to risk losing him for free a year later.

Charles Watts claims that Leicester have stolen a march on their rivals and have moved ahead in the race for his signature however, but should Arsenal, Juventus or AC Milan follow up on their interest you would imagine he could be swayed.

CalcioMercato stated in the previous window that the two Italian giants were interested in a deal to sign the 23 year-old, and I can’t help but be excited by the prospect of adding him to our ranks this summer.