Leicester City is serious about adding Matias Soule to their squad, as Juventus remains open to selling him for a good fee.

The attacker was in fantastic form when he spent last season on loan at Frosinone.

He was one of their key players and scored double figures, which is impressive. Thiago Motta would love to work with him at Juventus.

However, the Bianconeri has other players on its shortlist and needs money to sign them.

Selling Soule will help them raise the funds needed to make these moves happen, and the attacker is a serious target for Leicester City.

The Foxes have tabled several offers, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have improved their offer for his signature.

The report states Leicester City has offered to pay 30 million euros for Soule’s signature, with 25 million euros upfront plus 5 million euros in add-ons.

Juventus will now consider this offer, but the report claims an offer of around 35 million euros could be enough for the Bianconeri to sell him immediately.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been one of our best youngsters in recent seasons, and keeping him in our squad might be a good idea, but we can understand selling him to raise funds.