Leicester City in ‘advanced talks’ with Juventus strike-target

Leicester City are claimed to be in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic this summer, a player linked with Juventus for months.

The Old Lady were strongly linked with a deal to sign the Frenchman in January, but the 23 year-old eventually stayed put.

With just one year remaining on his current deal with the Hoops, a transfer this summer appears to be near-certain, but his next club is yet to be decided.

CalcioMercato also stated in December that AC Milan held an interest in the France Under-21 striker, but we both appear to be trailing in the race for his signature at present.

Leicester are in advanced talks to sign Odsonne Édouard from Celtic, now working to complete the deal – many clubs interested so #LCFC keen to secure it quickly. Not yet at signings stage but Leicester board now confident. Soumaré deal with Lille, done and confirmed. 🔵🦊 #lcfc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

Edouard has an amazing goalscoring record in the Scottish Premiership, with 16 goals and five asssist from his 26 appearances this term, and with 21 goals and 12 assists in his 27 league outings the previous term.

Anything close to that form for Juventus would be a massive boost, and he could well have been the ideal partner in attack to play alongside one of Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala, but it looks like he will be vying with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho for first-team minutes next term instead.

Will Juve regret not firming up their interest in Odsonne Edouard?

Patrick