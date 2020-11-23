Leicester City joins Juventus in the race to sign Portuguese teenager

Nuno Mendes is the teenage star that almost every top European side has been linked with ahead of the next transfer window.

The teenage Portuguese star hasn’t even had a full season of senior football under his belt, but top European sides have been alerted to his talents.

Juventus and AC Milan have been following him up for a long time now with both Italian giants looking to lure him to their clubs.

However, the latest report from Todofichajes claims that they have now been joined by Leicester City who has made the full-back a priority signing for next summer.

The Foxes sold Ben Chilwell to Chelsea in the last transfer window and they have shown incredible effectiveness when it comes to replacing their star players.

They have also not been shy about spending money as the players tend to earn them more than enough money when they are sold.

The report adds that Sporting Lisbon knows about the interest in Mendes signature and they are keen to make good money from his sale.

The report claims that they are looking to sell him for nothing less than €40M.

Considering how tough the times have been for clubs, Juventus will look to beat down that price if they are serious about signing the 18-year-old.