Leicester City moving to renew the contract of Juventus target

Leicester City isn’t playing about when it comes to keeping their best players and they are now moving to tie down one of Juventus’ transfer targets to a new long-term contract.

The Foxes have some top quality players as Brendan Rodgers continues to lead them to impress in the Premier League.

They won the FA Cup last season and nearly finished inside the top four as they battled hard with other top clubs.

One of their most impressive players is Youri Tielemans and the Belgian impressed for them greatly last season.

He scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea and his overall performance in the last campaign caught the attention of Juventus.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and they believe the former Monaco man can add outstanding quality to it.

Todofichajes says Leicester City knows top clubs have started looking at buying him and they have now decided to tie him down to a new contract.

The report says although he only joined them permanently last summer, the Foxes believe that he is due for a salary upgrade if they want to keep him happy and they are working towards that.

This would come as a minor blow to Juve’s plans if they are serious about signing him, but Juventus are still a big club and he might struggle to turn them down.