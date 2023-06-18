Castagne
Transfer News

Leicester City tells Juventus how much Castagne will cost

June 18, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Juventus has expressed interest in acquiring Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne for their squad in the current transfer window, following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League. With the need for a new right-back, Juventus sees the former Atalanta player as a suitable option.

Castagne is likely to be interested in the move as he seeks a club competing in a top-flight division. However, Leicester is in a financially stable position and would only be open to selling if the right offer is presented. Consequently, they have established an asking price for the player’s signature.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Leicester has set a price of 15 million euros to release Castagne from his contract. Considering his experience, this fee may not be exorbitant, but Juventus might hesitate to pay such a sum for a player who was part of a relegated team. Ultimately, negotiations between the two clubs will determine whether a deal can be reached.

Juve FC Says

The Premier League transfer market is inflated and we must be willing to pay a good fee to sign any player from there.

Castagne has experience in Italian football, having played for Atalanta before now, so we will sign a good player if we add him to our squad in this transfer window.

However, a move for him will not be easy, with some reports claiming Arsenal also wants to add him to their squad.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Lionel Messi

Di Maria could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after leaving Juventus

June 18, 2023
Fresneda

Fernando Llorente urges Spanish stars not to turn down Juventus

June 18, 2023
Fagioli

Video – The highlights of Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli in Serie A 2022/23

June 18, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Dino June 18, 2023 at 5:45 pm

    Odriozola and Fresneda are way better players. We don’t need him…

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.