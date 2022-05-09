Leicester City wants to steal Juventus target with a swap deal

Leicester City is looking to beat Juventus to the signature of Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian defender currently plays for Torino and he is arguably their most valuable player at the moment.

Juve has been monitoring him as they seek to bolster their defence, but several clubs also want to sign him.

Leicester knows they are one of the smallest clubs in the race, and they have hatched a plan to make the transfer happen.

Corriere Dello Sport claims they will add Dennis Praet to their bid for his signature.

The Belgian is already on loan at Il Toro and will remain with them while the English club adds some money to their offer.

Juve FC Says

We shouldn’t be losing a transfer battle with a club like Leicester and it will not happen if we are truly interested in Bremer.

At Juve, he would play in the Champions League and stand a significant chance of winning trophies, but he would struggle to achieve that at Leicester.

However, Torino also doesn’t like to sell their players to the Bianconeri and we need to find a way to make him force them to do a deal with us.