Leicester City was keen on defender but Juventus said no

October 23, 2020 - 11:00 am

Calciomercato is reporting that Leicester City tried hard to land Merih Demiral from Juventus in the summer, but the Bianconeri weren’t interested in a sale.

The 22-year-old Turkish defender had a very fine start to his Juventus career before injury struck him down last season.

He remains a key part of the team even though he is still working his way back to full fitness at the moment.

The report claims that Leicester City had made him a priority signing in the last transfer window and the Foxes tabled a 35 million euros bid to sign him, but Juve turned it down immediately.

He was considered untouchable in that transfer window and so the Premier League side didn’t get much of an audience as they tried to sign him.

Juve’s refusal forced them to look for another defender and they ended up signing Wesley Fofana from Saint Etienne.

Demiral has had to bide his time before earning a place in the team last season and injury disrupted his first season.

He has a chance to get his shirt back now following the minor injury to Giorgio Chiellini.

If he can stay in form and help Juve to keep clean sheets, he might get a run in the team again.

