LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Liverpool Director of Sports Strategy Damien Comolli looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on February 6, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

After being appointed as Juventus General Director, Damien Comolli is looking to reconnect with his trusted collaborator Viktor Bezhani.

The Bianconeri are currently undergoing a fundamental revamp at the top managerial level. The club’s former Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has been relieved from his duties after two years in Turin. He and his collaborators have terminated their contracts with the club.

On the other hand, Comolli was brought in and handed extended authorities. The Frenchman will oversee the sporting department and set up the general strategy. Meanwhile, Giorgio Chiellini has been elevated to the role of Director of Football Strategy.

Nevertheless, the club is still seeking one or two football experts to fill in the remaining vacancies.

Damien Comolli seeking Juventus reunion with Viktor Bezhani

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Comolli has identified Bezhani as the right profile to lead the scouting department.

Prior to joining Juventus, Comolli served as Toulouse president for five years, while Bezhani has been acting as Technical Director at the French club.

The Albanian also had several experiences as a scout, including stints at Brentford, Watford and Leicester City.

Matteo Tognozzi might not rejoin Juventus

Matteo Tognozzi (Getty Images)

On the other hand, Di Marzio reveals that the chances of Matteo Tognozzi’s return have dwindled in recent days.

The 38-year-old was the club’s Chief Scout until 2023, and he’s credited with poaching some of the best wonderkids in the world, like Matias Soule, Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz.

The Italian then left Juventus to assume the role of sporting director at Granada, but he left the Spanish club in February 2025 and has been unattached ever since.

Tognozzi has been heavily tipped to return to Juventus, either in his old role as Chief Scout, or to assume a more prominent role, namely, sporting director. Nevertheless, it appears that this track might be fading.