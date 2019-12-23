Leipzig: ‘Juventus want Haaland’

RB Leipzig have confirmed that Juventus are among the clubs that are interested in Norwegian sensation, Erling Braut Håland.

The 19-year-old has been a sensation this season scoring 29 goals in all competitions for RB Salzburg, including eight in the Champions League against the likes of Napoli and Liverpool.

Juventus had reportedly approached Haaland in 2018 with Sporting Director Fabio Paratici having followed the forward since his time at Molde, playing in the Eliteserien.

At the time, Juve were looking to bolster their squad to make another run at the Champions League.

Reports from the Italian press suggest that Haaland rejected the offer as he was concerned about a lack of playing time, seeing as Juventus already had Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic on the books.

The latest indications from various back-pages across the European press suggest that Manchester United are in the lead to sign the Norwegian international, given their current lack of options for the number nine role.

Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be very keen to try to secure Haaland and are prepared to pay the suggested €75m transfer fee to bring him to the Bundesliga as they look to pip Bayern Munich to another league title.

RB Leipzig are another side linked with the 19-year-old and their head of football Oliver Mintzlaff has since confirmed their interest in the young talent, as weel as the interest of United, Dortmund and Juventus in an interview to Sport1:

“Yes, we met with him. We are interested in the player, [there is] great interest. “He listened to it, logically, and is very open to a move. He would like to change clubs in the summer at the latest. “It’s not easy. There’s Manchester United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund and a few other clubs as well.”

Juve are in the hunt for a new forward, given that Mario Mandzukic is only days away from completing a move to Qatari side Al-Duhail while Cristiano Ronaldo has only two years left on his Juventus contract and Gonzalo Higuain is approaching the end of his playing career.