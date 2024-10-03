The official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered from last night’s heroic victory over RB Leipzig in the second matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The Bianconeri found themselves trailing 2-1 at the hour mark while being a man down following Michele De Gregorio’s dismissal.

Nevertheless, Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceiao still managed to lead the Old Lady towards a 3-2 victory and maintain a perfect record in the competition.

The Portuguese winger has become only the second Juventus player to score a goal and provide an assist after coming off the bench in the Champions League encounter, thus following Marco Di Vaio’s footsteps.

After scoring his third brace of the season, Vlahovic has become the third player in Europe’s Top Five Leagues to score 2+ goals in three matches across all competitions this season, thus joining Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

For his part, Thiago Motta became only the third Juventus manager to his first two Champions League, joining an elite club that only includes the legendary Marcello Lippi (1995) and Fabio Capello (2004).

Moreover, the Bianconeri fielded their youngest-ever starting lineup in a Champions League contest. The average age of the eleven starters was 24 years and 269 days.

Finally, Mattia Perin came off the bench to register his 50th appearance in all competitions for Juventus.