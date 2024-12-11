Lele Adani has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ attacking strategy, suggesting it is overly reliant on Francisco Conceição. This critique highlights a potential overdependence on the Portuguese winger, especially given the team’s injury struggles and the lack of depth on the flanks.

Juventus strengthened their wing options last summer, bringing in Francisco Conceição and Nicolas González. However, González’s injury has sidelined him for two months, leaving Conceição as the primary right-wing threat. This has resulted in a noticeable focus on utilizing Conceição’s abilities to create opportunities in one-on-one situations.

Adani, analysing this approach, remarked to Calciomercato: “In attack, Juventus is doing only one thing: passing the ball to Conceição and letting him go one-on-one.”

While Conceição has been a standout performer and a critical offensive weapon for Juventus, Adani’s criticism underscores the limitations of relying heavily on a single player. Such a strategy risks predictability, allowing opponents to focus their defensive efforts on neutralising one side of Juventus’ attack.

However, Juventus fans might argue that Adani’s assessment doesn’t paint the full picture. The Bianconeri also utilise players like Kenan Yildiz on the left wing when available. Yildiz’s contributions on the opposite flank demonstrate that Juventus does have other attacking outlets, though injuries and inconsistency may have contributed to an over-reliance on Conceição recently.

For Juventus to succeed in the long run, they will need to diversify their attacking strategies. This includes integrating returning players like González and finding ways to involve other squad members more effectively in creating offensive opportunities. A balanced attack will not only reduce the pressure on Conceição but also make the team less predictable and more versatile.