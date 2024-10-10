Lele Adani believes that Teun Koopmeiners is being played out of position at Juventus, as the Dutch midfielder adjusts to life at his new club.

Koopmeiners arrived at Juventus as one of the most highly regarded midfielders in Europe, with several clubs expressing interest before he ultimately joined the Bianconeri. Despite his reputation, finding his rhythm at the club has been more challenging than expected.

Although Koopmeiners has had a decent start to his Juventus career, outperforming some of the club’s other new signings, he has struggled to reach his full potential. Recently, he suffered an injury that is expected to sideline him for the next few games.

Even before the injury, Adani argued that Koopmeiners has been deployed in the wrong position, suggesting that this may be limiting his effectiveness on the field.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“He is not suited to the role of attacking midfielder. He must be more like Nico Paz, with the same energy and ability with Gasperini’s exhilaration to arrive in transition, with pace and nastiness, and score 10 goals. Juve struggle in tight spaces and we have not seen them in this situation yet. Koop is not Riquelme, so he must move laterally from the opposing midfielder to have more options. If he receives the ball in front, he does not have eyes in the back of his head.”

Koopmeiners has been one of the best midfielders around the continent, but he needs more time to get used to how we play and when that happens, he will be unstoppable.