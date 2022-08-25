Lele Adani fires yet another shot at Max Allegri

Lele Adani is certainly not a fan of Max Allegri and he never misses an opportunity to criticise the Juventus manager.

His criticisms are not limited to how the Bianconeri play. He is also always against the decisions being made by the manager.

Juve brought Allegri back to the club last season as they struggled to repeat the glory days under his management before he left in 2019.

The 2021/2022 season was poor, and it was the first time Allegri has not won a trophy as a Bianconeri manager.

The club kept faith in him, unlike the two previous bosses and the Bianconeri expect to win at least a trophy in this campaign.

However, Juve has struggled, and they are looking to buy some new players.

They allowed the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur to leave the club in the last campaign and Adani questions why.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Allegri is a passerby at Juventus, the club belongs to Agnelli and the fans. The team’s problems are an excuse because Juventus don’t have someone playing football. Arthur is out of the squad, Adrien Rabiot was close to Man United.

“Why did Juve sell Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Cancelo and Dejan Kulusevski? Self-criticism is needed sometimes; Juventus and their fans deserve respect.”

Juve FC Says

It seems Adani’s punditry career is built on criticising Allegri and we cannot help with that.

He is being paid to talk, so we can expect more similar comments from him.

However, as long as we work hard enough, we should get back to winning trophies soon.