As Juventus grapples with inconsistency in their performances this season, comparisons to the team under Max Allegri’s previous tenure have been made.
Juventus began the campaign under new manager Thiago Motta with promise, but recent results have seen the Bianconeri struggle to secure victories. Instead, the team has accumulated more draws than wins, a far cry from what many had expected when Motta took over. Fans had hoped for a dominant season, with expectations that Juve would challenge for the Serie A title and perform strongly in all competitions. However, the current form indicates that the club might fall short of those lofty goals.
Lele Adani, a well-known pundit, weighed in on the comparisons being made between Motta’s current team and Allegri’s squad. Adani acknowledged that people have drawn parallels between the two, but he pointed out that such comparisons should be made with a season-on-season perspective, rather than comparing Motta’s first year to Allegri’s third. As he explained, Allegri had the benefit of several years of work with the team, while Motta is still finding his footing in his inaugural season at Juventus. He remarked, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Thiago Motta in his first year will be compared to the first year of Allegri’s three-year term and not to the third. Forgive me, but why should he be compared to the third year when one has three years of work and Thiago Motta is in his first year?”

At this stage, it is perhaps unwise to draw direct comparisons, especially given the circumstances that each coach is working under. Juventus should focus on supporting their current manager and allowing him time to establish his vision for the team. The club’s priority should be to rally behind Motta and give him the opportunity to succeed, without the weight of such comparisons to previous managers. Success will come with time, and it is essential for the club to remain patient and trust in Motta’s ability to guide the team back into contention for the top spots in Serie A.