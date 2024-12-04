Lele Adani, a well-known pundit, weighed in on the comparisons being made between Motta’s current team and Allegri’s squad. Adani acknowledged that people have drawn parallels between the two, but he pointed out that such comparisons should be made with a season-on-season perspective, rather than comparing Motta’s first year to Allegri’s third. As he explained, Allegri had the benefit of several years of work with the team, while Motta is still finding his footing in his inaugural season at Juventus. He remarked, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Thiago Motta in his first year will be compared to the first year of Allegri’s three-year term and not to the third. Forgive me, but why should he be compared to the third year when one has three years of work and Thiago Motta is in his first year?”

At this stage, it is perhaps unwise to draw direct comparisons, especially given the circumstances that each coach is working under. Juventus should focus on supporting their current manager and allowing him time to establish his vision for the team. The club’s priority should be to rally behind Motta and give him the opportunity to succeed, without the weight of such comparisons to previous managers. Success will come with time, and it is essential for the club to remain patient and trust in Motta’s ability to guide the team back into contention for the top spots in Serie A.