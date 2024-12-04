As Juventus grapples with inconsistency in their performances this season, comparisons to the team under Max Allegri’s previous tenure have been made.
Juventus began the campaign under new manager Thiago Motta with promise, but recent results have seen the Bianconeri struggle to secure victories. Instead, the team has accumulated more draws than wins, a far cry from what many had expected when Motta took over. Fans had hoped for a dominant season, with expectations that Juve would challenge for the Serie A title and perform strongly in all competitions. However, the current form indicates that the club might fall short of those lofty goals.
