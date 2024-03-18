Max Allegri snapped at a journalist after Juventus’ match against Genoa yesterday as the Bianconeri failed to win yet another game.

Juve is on a dangerous downward spiral after they went top of the Serie A table just a few weeks ago.

It has been a frustrating period for the gaffer and his players, and they did poorly yesterday compared to their performance in the games against Atalanta and Napoli.

It seems they go backwards every time there is a sign that the team is improving.

Allegri was not happy and seemed to snap back at a journalist in his post-match presser yesterday.

However, Lele Adani says he is uncomfortable with people asking him questions that are not friendly. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The protagonist (Allegri, ed.) must understand the tricks of facts to discredit, offend or lack of respect. Because when there is a friend of a friend who allows you the joke even if you arrive 18, 17 and 16 points behind the first and doesn’t elaborate because he has no respect for people but only a relationship to bring over time, then you smile and you manage it well. But when there is the question of why a bad performance, you get angry because you are not used to it. The friend who smiles at you and doesn’t look at the facts , makes the situation easier for you. However, to those who ask you why or where you need to improve, the answer is yet another lack of respect.”

Juve FC Says

It has been a difficult few weeks for us as a team, and we can understand why the pressure is building on Allegri.

He needs his players to get a win as soon as possible before he completely breaks down.