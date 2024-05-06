Lele Adani has again called for a change on the Juventus bench as it remains uncertain whether Max Allegri will remain as the club’s manager or not.

Juve has publicly backed their manager to revive the team, suggesting he might be allowed to stay for another season.

However, a number of fans want him to leave because they do not believe the team is improving as much as it should.

Juve has been linked with a move for several managers, including Thiago Motta and Zinedine Zidane.

However, with the club in financial crisis and requiring a huge fee to sack him, he could remain.

Adani believes this wouldn’t be a smart move and has spoken about the future of managers at different Serie A clubs.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I also believe that the game is up for the Juventus bench. Napoli must also decide, it’s a general discussion. I’m thinking of Milan: twenty names have been mentioned, and it’s something to understand. It goes beyond the situation of Juventus”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has had three seasons and the team has not improved since he was on their bench.

We need a change, and he knows it would be justified if the club decided to sack him and replace him with a different gaffer.