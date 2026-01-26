Retired Italian defender Lele Adani highlighted the great impact that Luciano Spalletti has had since joining Juventus.

The 66-year-old joined in late October as a replacement for Igor Tudor. The latter had endured a torrid start to the season and was shown the door after going eight matches without a win.

The Tuscan manager agreed to join the Serie A giants on a short-term deal, only valid until the end of the season.

Lele Adani has been impressed with Spalletti’s Juventus

Since the arrival of the Tuscan manager, the Bianconeri had been on a steady rise. The team’s massive improvement was encapsulated by their superb all-round performance in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Napoli.

Nevertheless, Adani insists that Juventus had also produced an impressive brand of football in their defeat in Cagliari the previous week, when they dominated the action, but were stunned by Luca Mazzitelli’s goal.

“Spalletti is a professional who has the team in his hands — and I say this as I did after the defeat in Cagliari, because winning or losing doesn’t interrupt a sound process. Not at all. In terms of ideas, shared vision, and involvement,” argued the former Inter and Fiorentina defender during his appearance on La Domenica Sportiva via Calciomercato.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“That’s why the relaunch is even more convincing: you beat Napoli, a direct rival, and beyond many situations that I believe are Napoli’s real problem — injuries, not the league table — Juventus’ win is deserved.

“And it’s deserved because they’re living what modern football demands today: multiple matches within the same match.”

Adani reveals why Spalletti is one of the best around

Adani then went on to list the reasons that make Spalletti stand out, as he identifies him as one of the best on the continent.

“In this kind of strategic, on-pitch work, Spalletti is one of the best around, in my opinion, in Europe — in his reading of the game, in developing players, in bringing the squad together.

“And when he’s asked in the press conference whether he needs another centre-forward from the transfer market, he says no, we already have one: McKennie.”

Spalletti had heaped praise on the Texan, who can almost play in any outfield role. But he had also admitted that Juventus are lacking a genuine centre-forward who can hold up the ball against strong defenders, an aspect that Jonathan David and Lois Openda struggle with.