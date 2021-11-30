Lele Adani launches a scathing attack on Allegri again

Former Inter Milan defender, Lele Adani, has launched a scathing attack on Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus struggles.

The Bianconeri lost their last league game at home to Atalanta 1-0, and it was a second consecutive defeat after Chelsea had beaten them 4-0 in a previous competitive game.

Fans had expected a reaction from them against La Dea, but they were disappointed.

Adani has now launched a scathing attack on Allegri and insists the gaffer returned to the club because he thought Juve had the players to help him achieve success.

He reckons if the Livorno native knew it was a rebuild Juve needed, he wouldn’t have taken the job again.

Adani tells Bobo TV, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Allegri does not come to rebuild, he comes to collect. He would not have returned if he did not think he had the best squad. There is to fight with the ego, it would be too easy to say that there was an error of evaluation.

“It is he who he says that only winning counts. Do you think people are stupid? How can you say after Atalanta that you complimented the boys?

“Atalanta played 30-40%, without Gosens, Hateboer, Muriel, Koopmeiners. ball to Dybala and we hope, but in the six Juve victories in three Dybala was not there. He can have Dybala and win and not have him and lose. Do you know why? Because they play at random.”

Juve FC Says

Adani has become Allegri’s most critical pundit in Italian football, and it is hard to see the manager do something that he would praise.

Nevertheless, we expect the gaffer to continue working hard to rescue our season.

We have arguably the best squad in Serie A and shouldn’t be struggling as much as we’re doing right now.

With that quality of players in the squad, it makes you wonder if our problem is the formation or system being employed by Allegri.

The former AC Milan coach knows he would have no excuse if Juve ends this season badly.