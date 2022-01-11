Lele Adani once again giving his opinion on what Juventus should do

Lele Adani is one of the most outspoken critics of how Juventus plays under Max Allegri.

The former defender has turned into one of Italy’s loudmouth pundits, and Allegri probably gets more stick from him than any other manager.

Juve has just beaten AS Roma in a very interesting and exciting match 4-3.

Roma had been 3-1 up before Juve stunned them with a comeback and earned all the points.

Juve had Alvaro Morata and Giorgio Chiellini on the bench in that game, with both players alongside Dejan Kulusevski entering the fixture later on.

Adani reckons if Juve has this much squad depth, then they have the players to score more goals than they currently do.

He says via Calciomercato: “Speaking of those who say that Juve’s squad is not a Scudetto: Juve yesterday entered Morata, Kulusevski, Chiellini and Arthur from the bench.

“Juventus for the team that yesterday had at least one signal: that they have the players to go to the opponent’s area.

“It means that if Juventus plays near the penalty area, whether it is De Sciglio or Locatelli, they can score. If Juve attacks, they can score four goals, at all.”

Juve has one of the best squads in Europe on paper, and it is surprising that we have struggled in the last two seasons.

As Adani has pointed out, a lack of quality is not their fundamental problem, because the Bianconeri cannot use that as an excuse.

If truly we are not scoring enough goals because we’re playing too far from the goal, then this could be a tactical problem.

But we know Allegri doesn’t like his team to be too adventurous in matches, so this will be it for a long time.