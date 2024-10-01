Lele Adani has enjoyed watching Juventus adopt a more offensive and attractive style of football this season.

He had been highly critical of the team’s approach during Max Allegri’s tenure as manager, frequently expressing his disapproval of their performances.

Under Allegri, the Bianconeri often played uninspiring football, and Adani was quick to criticise them whenever possible.

However, with Thiago Motta now at the helm, Juventus has embraced a more expansive and impressive brand of football.

Defensively, Juve has been rock-solid, making it difficult for any team to score against them in the league this season.

Motta has managed to strike a balance, maintaining defensive solidity while improving the team’s attacking play, though there is still room for improvement in the attack.

Speaking on where the team needs to improve, Adani said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“They are a bit lacking in the final third of the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

Our attackers have to get better and click with their other teammates because scoring goals is very important in the race to win trophies.

Dusan Vlahovic has to lead the line better and show some consistency otherwise we will struggle for worthwhile success this term.

With the summer business that we did, we should be performing better than we are now.