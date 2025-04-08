Igor Tudor has collected four points from his first two matches as Juventus manager and will be determined to secure more before the season concludes.

His appointment was made with the belief that he could guide the Bianconeri back into the UEFA Champions League for the next campaign. Achieving that objective is far from straightforward, given the intense competition for a top-four finish in Serie A. As such, Juventus must deliver consistent performances and secure victories in the remaining fixtures.

The task ahead is significant. Tudor has inherited a squad structured under the previous leadership of Thiago Motta, and he is now tasked with adapting that group to his own tactical vision in a short space of time. Nonetheless, there is growing confidence within the club and among its followers that he is the right man to lead the team through this critical phase.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Many pundits and former Juventus players have expressed support for Tudor’s appointment, suggesting that he possesses the qualities needed to transform the team and restore its competitive edge. Among those offering their endorsement is Lele Adani, who has praised Tudor’s modern approach to the game.

As quoted by Calciomercato, Adani stated: “Obviously, I totally distance myself from the word verticality because it is something overused to the point of not giving it value. He is a complete coach, he tries to spread out on the outside, there are the right movements, he involves the inside players and the wingers, he plays modern football and has all the credentials, the knowledge and the experience.”

Tudor has made a promising start to life on the Juventus bench, and the expectation now is that he will continue to build momentum. With the right blend of tactical discipline and squad motivation, there is hope that he will achieve the goal that has been set for him by the season’s end.