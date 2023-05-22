Lele Adani says Allegri has failed in eight objectives since his return to Juventus

Retired Italian footballer Daniele Adani never shies away from taking a swipe at Juventus manager Max Allegri. The 48-year-old has been one of the coach’s biggest detractors since the latter’s return to Turin in the summer of 2021.

The former Inter and Fiorentina manager doesn’t appreciate the tactician’s rigid style of play and explains how he’s been underachieving in his second stint at the Allianz Stadium.

Adani says Allegri has thus far failed in eight different objectives since his return to Juventus, in a reference to the club’s lack of silverware.

“Allegri was forced to become a manager while he wasn’t even able to act as a proper coach,” said Adani in his appearance on Rai Sport via ilBianconero.

“We have to surrender to the evidence. Since he returned, Juve have fought for eight objectives and failed them all.

“Juve have played only one real match in the Europa League this year and it was the one against Sevilla. Don’t tell me that Freiburg, Nantes and Sporting are opponents to consider. If we analyze the two seasons, Juventus haven’t grown.”

Last season, Juventus were embarrassingly eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Villarreal while coming short against Inter in the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia final. They only managed to finish fourth in Serie A.

This season, it has been a similar case, with two European eliminations, another failure against Inter in the Coppa Italia, while they were never able to mount a serious Scudetto challenge.