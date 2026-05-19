Juventus have struggled to achieve consistency in recent transfer windows, with several signings failing to meet expectations and raising concerns about recruitment strategy.

Since Luciano Spalletti arrived, there is growing acceptance that the squad lacks sufficient quality, and the club hierarchy is planning improvements while acknowledging previous costly errors.

Transfer struggles and squad expectations

Despite significant investment, several players have not delivered the expected impact, leading to criticism of past decisions and increased pressure to rebuild the squad effectively.

The club still views itself as Italy’s biggest side, yet maintaining competitiveness has become more difficult as performances fluctuate and squad depth remains inconsistent across competitions.

Adani criticism and tactical concerns

Lele Adani delivered a strong assessment of the situation via Calciomercato, saying:

“Yildiz hasn’t chosen well at times this season. Vlahovic, who arrived as a player who could have partially solved the problem, barely managed to stop the ball today. Koopmeiners is perhaps the worst signing of a big club in the last five years. That is, when you put players together, you choose poorly and aren’t tactically strong, you’re not mentally stable, you don’t have the personality to deserve such an important qualification, also for the future, for new signings, it’s obvious that the choice in general depends on the transfer market that has been made over the years. But guys, we also have to blame the coach, because we’ve done it in other contexts, and Spalletti too, and I liked that he took responsibility today. He has responsibilities because this team, while still taking a step forward, takes one step back, guys. This means coming up short in the Champions League race.”

The comments underline growing scrutiny around Juventus and the wider debate over recruitment decisions and tactical stability within the squad.

The club is expected to review its transfer strategy carefully, with pressure increasing to ensure future signings deliver immediate and consistent impact at the highest level of competition.