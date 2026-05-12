Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are expected to hold further discussions over a new contract at the end of the season, with growing belief that the striker could remain at the club beyond the current campaign.

The Bianconeri have been attempting to secure the Serbian forward’s long-term future for several months, and recent performances have strengthened the case for keeping him in Turin. Vlahovic has rediscovered strong form in recent weeks, scoring in consecutive matches and once again showing why Juventus regard him as one of the most talented attackers in European football.

Vlahovic regains importance at Juventus

For a period earlier in the season, there were suggestions that Juventus could allow the striker to leave because injuries had disrupted his campaign and reduced his impact within the squad. However, his recent displays have reminded the club of his value and importance during the decisive stage of the season.

Juventus are aware that replacing a player of Vlahovic’s quality would likely require a significant financial investment, making a contract renewal an attractive solution. Extending his deal could provide stability in attack and allow the club to avoid entering the transfer market for an expensive replacement.

The striker’s improved form has also come at an important time, with Juventus continuing their push to secure Champions League qualification before the campaign concludes.

Adani praises striker’s impact

As reported by Calciomercato, Lele Adani believes Vlahovic has become exactly the type of player Juventus currently needs within their squad.

“It seems to me that everyone is quite happy with Vlahovic, for the way he plays and the goals he scores. I think the problem is the financial aspect, because not even Panatta would have earned 12 million 50 years ago,” the former defender joked.

“But then on the pitch he plays and scores, plays and scores. In this Juventus team that is trying to focus on a finisher, in Vlahovic they have found what has always been missing. Spalletti asked for a player with these characteristics, and now he becomes an important element in the race for the Champions League.”

His comments underline how important Vlahovic has become once again as Juventus continue fighting for a strong finish to the season.