Although Vlahovic has been scoring goals this year, his overall performance has led to some criticism. Adani believes that the Serbian striker should be performing better and that it might be time for a change. The Bianconeri are looking to strengthen their squad, particularly in attack, and Vlahovic’s spot could come under threat if he doesn’t show improvement.

Adani expressed his concerns regarding Vlahovic’s recent performances, particularly his lack of precision and the missed opportunities that he has had. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Adani said:

“Why is the performance of the Juventus striker always so imprecise and negative? I do not suggest calling Higuain or Tevez back into the field, since Juventus has also won the Scudetto with other centre-forwards such as Llorente, Matri, Borriello, Quagliarella, and Vucinic, despite being different in terms of characteristics and level. However, it is necessary to intervene now, because if a player makes eight mistakes out of eight passes given to him and nullifies the team’s efforts, there is no way to build a minimum of optimism. Juventus should intervene quickly in January because without a striker who can at least finish, it makes no sense to continue on this path.”

While the criticism of Vlahovic is harsh, there is some truth to the fact that Juventus needs a striker who can consistently convert chances into goals. However, replacing him this month would be a difficult task. The January transfer window is notoriously tricky for signing high-quality players, and Juventus may risk signing someone who could end up being less effective than Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri will have to carefully weigh their options, as any move they make must be one that strengthens the team for both the short and long term. Despite the current pressure on Vlahovic, Juventus will likely give him another chance in the second half of the season, hoping that he can find more consistency and improve his finishing. Replacing him in January, while tempting, may not be the best decision for the club at this stage.