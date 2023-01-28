Lemina recalls when Juventus stars supported him over Allegri

Mario Lemina was at Juventus from 2015 to 2017 and worked with Max Allegri for the period he spent at the club.

The midfielder was a young talent in the Bianconeri ranks and the club enjoyed having him in their squad.

However, there was a time he fell out with Allegri and was banished from the first team.

The youngster had to train alone for weeks, but his teammates stood up for him and the current Wolves man recalls when they urged Allegri to bring him back into the team.

Lemina said via Calciomercato:

“From then on I was super surprised by the position of my companions. Bonucci, Chiellini, Buffon, Evra … Sthey went to the coach and said: “you have to reintegrate Mario, he is one of the greatest potentials of the team. He has to go back to playing because he is an important footballer. Raise the level in training and that’s what we need”. When I saw this, the comrades take my parts, I thought that in the end I was right, I was too happy, it was incredible.”

Juve FC Says

Lemina was a prodigious talent and had a great career ahead of him as he worked his way around the Bianconeri first team.

Juve remains one of the most important clubs in the midfielder’s career and he still talks about his time there.

This shows the impact the spell in Turin had on him and how it helped him to become one of the finest players around.