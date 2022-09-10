The First Juventus women’s Serie A home match of the season is against bitter rivals Inter Women.
Games between the two teams have always made the news due to a marvellous performance from both. Juventus Women have won all of their home matches against Inter.
On Sunday 11th September 2022 at 14:30 The Bianconere will play against Inter and fans are hoping they will be victorious once again.
However, some fans are disappointed that Martina Lenzini will not be playing in tomorrow’s game against inter. Juventus Website has reported that during a national team game against Romania, Lenzini reported a muscle problem. After JMedical conducted a media examination it was reported that Lenzini has “a low-grade lesion of the rectus femoris of the right thigh”.
Lenzini has already started her rehabilitation process and the aim is for her to resume competitive activity very shortly.
Juventus Website have released the full squad list below;
1 Aprile
5 Nilden
7 Cernoia
8 Rosucci
9 Cantore
10 Girelli
12 Lundorf
13 Boattin
15 Grosso
16 Peyraud Magnin
18 Beerensteyn
19 Zamanian
21 Caruso
22 Bonfantini
23 Salvai
24 Arcangeli
32 Sembrant
33 Duljan
38 Forcinella
77 Gunnarsdottir
Fans are hoping that losing Lenzini from the squad at tomorrow’s game will not affect the outcome of the match too much. Fans are still very hopeful and believe that Juventus Women will once again be victorious.
𝗖𝗲𝗰𝗶 𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗! 🇮🇹💪
Update on Martina Lenzini in the link.👇
— Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) September 10, 2022
