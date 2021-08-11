Bonucci
Serie A

Leo Bonucci named the ‘team to beat’ ahead of the new Serie A campaign

August 11, 2021 - 9:02 pm

Leo Bonucci claims that Inter Milan are the ‘team to beat’ despite counter-productive summer transfer window, while Juventus rank as the bookmakers favourites to lift the trophy.

The Old Lady could only muster fourth place last term, whilst picking up both the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia, but the return of Max Allegri has convinced many that Juve will be the team to beat, including myself.

Bonucci insists that last season’s champions Inter are the team to watch however, despite admitting that the transfer market will have a bearing on where teams will be ending the new term.

“Inter are the team to beat,” he told Sky Italia(via FCInter1908)“In the title race, the details will make the difference.
“It is a significant end of the transfer market, many strong players have changed teams and this could change the rankings a little.”

While Juve finished a whopping 13 points behind the Nerazzurri, I simply can’t believe that we wouldn’t have been much closer to the top without the issues suffered by our club last term, and the arrival of Allegri will do more than just see us challenging personally.

Am I being biased by thinking we should be the clear favourites this season?

Patrick

