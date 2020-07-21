All Stories

Leo Bonucci will miss Udinese game

July 21, 2020

Leonardo Bonucci will miss Juve’s game against Udinese later this week having picked up a one-game suspension for his 10th yellow card this season against Lazio.

The defender was booked after giving away a late penalty in the Bianconeri’s victory over Lazio yesterday and the Giudice Sportivo confirmed that he will now face a one game suspension.

Bonucci could potentially miss out on title celebrations on the pitch, as Juve could be crowned champions for a ninth consecutive time, should Inter fail to beat Fiorentina and Juve beat Udinese.

With Giorgio Chiellini still injured, Danielle Rugani is the favourite to partner Matthijs De Ligt at the back although Merih Demiral may feature.

 

 

 

