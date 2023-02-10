Leonardo Bonucci faces late fitness test for Juventus v Fiorentina

Leonardo Bonucci has missed the last few games for Juventus because of physical problems, which shows the club’s captain is truly ageing.

The defender remains one of the finest players around the group and continues to deliver top-level performances when he is fit.

But the problem is that he has not been fit for long enough to be helpful in this campaign and is currently recovering from another injury.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is close to returning to the group. However, he will be evaluated again today before the club decides if the Euro 2020 winner can return to training and be involved in its next match.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been a key player for us in the last few seasons, but his physical struggles this term show the Azzurri star is near the end of his time as a footballer.

We must begin to find a replacement for him now because it is almost certain he will never play ten consecutive matches without breaking down.

The team still needs his influence on the pitch, but we must not rush him back, especially as we have other defenders who are not doing badly.