Leonardo Bonucci is on the verge of fulfilling his desire to depart Union Berlin after a six-month stint, as he approaches a move to Fenerbahce.

He parted ways with Juventus to join the German club in the summer, a move that transpired as the Bianconeri compelled his exit from the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus holds significant importance in Bonucci’s career, and he was taken aback when the club asked him to leave after the previous season.

Struggling to come to terms with that decision, Bonucci found himself unsettled during the initial half of the season in Germany.

He actively sought a return to Serie A, reaching out to clubs like AS Roma and Genoa; however, none of these teams agreed to sign him.

Tuttomercatoweb discloses that he is poised to spend the second half of the season in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce is optimistic that Bonucci’s wealth of experience will contribute to strengthening their team as they contend for the championship in Turkey.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is adamant that he can still offer a lot to football, and we wish him the best, but he is no longer good enough to be on our team.

He might enjoy his spell in Turkey more than in Germany and probably retire at the end of the season.