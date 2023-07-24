Sadly for Leonardo Bonucci, his story at Juventus may have reached its expiry date as he could be set for an unceremonious exit.

The 36-year-old still has another year on his contract but the management made it clear that it no longer wishes to rely on his services.

The fallen club captain is amongst the outcasts who remained at Continassa while Max Allegri and the main host traveled to the United States for a pre-season tour.

In recent days, Lazio president Claudio Lotito claimed that he rejected the chance to sign the aging defender.

Nevertheless, Bonucci still has a long list of suitors between Serie A and Serie B, according to La Gazzetta della Sport via TuttoJuve.

In the top flight, the Euro 2020 hero might find a place at either Fiorentina or Bologna. The report doesn’t rule out a move to a newly-promoted club like Cagliari or Frosinone.

But if the centre-back fails to lock himself a spot in Serie A, Italy’s second-tier would be a fallback option.

The source claims Bonucci could join Sampdoria where he’d reunite with old Juventus comrades. Andrea Pirlo is the club’s head coach while Nicola Legrottaglie has been appointed as technical director.

An interesting option would be a return to Bari where he made his bones back in the 2009/10 campaign. That was when Leo formed a splendid defensive duo with Andrea Ranocchia, which earned them transfers to Juventus and Inter respectively.

The final option mentioned on the list is Palermo who are hoping to secure a return to Serie A after enduring major legal and financial issues in previous seasons.