Former Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci could still make his way back to Serie A despite the collapse of his transfer to Roma.

The 36-year-old is hellbent on turning the page on a miserable 2023 by launching a new adventure at the start of the new year.

The defender was forced out of Turin in the summer after being stripped of the captaincy and thrown out of the squad.

This prompted a transfer to Union Berlin, but the veteran has been reduced to a mere benchwarmer while being away from his family.

Bonucci was hoping to seal a move to Roma but the hierarchy eventually blocked the operation.

Nevertheless, the experienced defender is still desperate to make a return to Serie A, and a new suitor could fulfill his wish.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Genoa have emerged as a possible new destination for the Juventus legend.

As the source explains, the Rossoblu could sell Radu Dragusin in January. The young defender is attracting interest following an impressive first half of the campaign, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly hot on his heels.

So if the Romanian were to head towards North London, the Grifone could resort to Bonucci as a replacement, explains the Roman newspaper.

The aging defender would fill in at the heart of the backline in Alberto Gilardino’s 3-5-2 formation.

Union Berlin should be willing to rescind his contract and allow him to leave on a free transfer.