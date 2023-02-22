Leonardo Bonucci reveals his most challenging opponents 

Leonardo Bonucci has been a professional since 2005 and remains one of the leading defenders of his generation.

As a player, the Juventus defender has faced many tough opponents and has revealed the players who have given him the most challenging time on the pitch.

The Euro 2020 winner said via Calciomercato:

“The attacker who has put me in difficulty in recent times? Vlahovic when he played at Fiorentina. A lot Cristiano Ronaldo, Tevez is the one who impressed me most with his hunger, but not only. As an opponent, however, I admire Modric a lot: the poetry he transmits playing football is sensational”.

Juve FC Says

This list shows Bonucci has been at the top of professional football for a long time and explains why he struggles to stay fit now.

The defender needs to rest and he is not getting any younger, so Juventus must prepare for his retirement while we can.

It remains unclear how many more games he can play for us this season, but one certain thing is that we will not be able to count on him for long and the earlier we start looking for our next defensive stalwart, the better it would be for us.