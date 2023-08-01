After 12 seasons at the club, the story of Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus could be about to reach its expiry, albeit in a rather unceremonious fashion.

New club director Cristiano Giuntoli recently informed the defender that he’s no longer part of the technical project.

In order to push the player out of the exit door, Max Allegri dropped him out of the squad, leaving him at Continassa alongside fellow exiles while the main host traveled to the United States for the pre-season tour.

While the 36-year-old appeared defiant at first, he’s now reportedly entertaining offers that would put his Juventus stint out of its misery.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Bonucci is seriously considering an offer from Ajax.

The Amsterdam-based giants endured a forgettable campaign that saw them settle for a third-place finish in the league standing behind eternal rivals Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven.

Nevertheless, the Dutch club is determined to regain its crown in the Netherlands and compete once more on the European stage. They’d like to add some experienced players to the squad, identifying Bonucci as one of the suitable profiles.

For his part, the aging defender is hellbent on maintaining a spot in the Italian national team ahead of Euro 2024. Therefore, this could be the ideal destination to boost his chances in this regard.

But as the source explains, the main obstacle could be the player’s salary. Bonucci currently collects 5 million euros as net wages at Juventus, a figure that Ajax aren’t willing to match.