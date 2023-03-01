Leonardo Spinazzola says beating Juventus is a must for Roma now

AS Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola believes their game against Juventus is now a must-win after their shock defeat at the hands of Cremonese last night.

Roma is one of the clubs looking to break inside the top four after Juventus lost 15 points as a punishment for their use of capital gains.

The Bianconeri have been doing well despite the lost points and are relentlessly chasing a place inside the top four.

Roma is feeling the heat and became the first club to lose to Cremonese in the league this season last night.

After the fixture, Spinazzola said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is a potentially serious defeat whose size will depend on how we react.

“We are a strong and compact group and we want to get up immediately. The one against Juve will be a very important opportunity for us to get back on track immediately”.

Juve FC Says

Roma is facing us at a good time because we can take advantage of their defeat and inflict another on them.

The Giallorossi know the game against us will be tough and we expect our players to do what is needed and ensure we can win the match.

Roma is one of the top Serie A clubs, but we are superior and have more to lose, so even a draw would be a blow.