L’Equipe: Juventus interested in Lionel Messi

Juventus are among the teams interested in Barcelona star Lionel Messi, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The Argentine superstar has reportedly told Barca that he wishes to exercise a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave for free this summer, following a disappointing season, highlighted by an 8-2 hammering by Bayern Munich.

Despite the clause reportedly have an end date of June 2020, Messi’s team are arguing that the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic was an extenuating circumstance that should allow the date to be extended to the end of the revised football season.

Reports from Spain suggest that the Blaugrana are non-cooperative and club President Josep Maria Bartomeu has refused to meet with Messi to discuss the situation futhre,

By all accounts, Manchester City are the Argentine’s preferred destination where he would be reunited with former coach Pep Guardiola.

L’Equipe claim that while City are Messi’s first choice, Juventus made ‘a discreet approach’ to Messi’s father Jorge directly.

For now, there’s no word beyond the Bianconeri having made an approach, however L’Equipe report that the club could look to pair Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he has had a long-standing rivalry at the top level of European and world football.