L’Equipe: Zidane could reconsider Juventus return as his France hopes vanish

Prior to the 2022 World Cup, many believed that Didier Deschamps will eventually step down from his post as French national team manager.

The former Juventus midfielder lifted the 1998 World Cup as team captain before guiding Les Bleus towards their second global triumph as a manager in Russia 2018.

But after coming extremely close to lifting the trophy yet again, it seems that the 54-year-old could stay put until 2026.

In the meantime, his former France and Juventus teammate Zinedine Zidane was watching the final from home as a mere supporter, but at the same time with reported ambitions regarding a potential takeover.

But as L’Equipe explains, the former Ballon d’Or winner will have to change his plans due to Deschamps’ expected renewal.

As the source claims, the 50-year-old isn’t interested in the Paris Saint-Germain gig as he’s not a fan of the club’s organization. While Man United had come knocking on the door in the past, Zizou has repeatedly rejected the call.

On the other hand, the report says that Zidane remains attached to Juventus, and it’s a project that could potentially attract him.

However, the French source adds that this scenario remains far-fetched, at least for the moment.

The legendary playmaker spent five successful years in Turin between 1996 and 2001 before leaving on a world-record fee at the time towards Real Madrid.