“Let’s leave him alone” Allegri doesn’t want pressure on Juventus youngster

Max Allegri wants to avoid putting too much attention and pressure on Juventus’ midfielder, Fabio Miretti, after he started his first game for the club today.

The 18-year-old had a good match and contributed to the 2-1 win over Venezia. He has understandably become the talk of the town so far.

However, Allegri wants him to develop his career quietly and in his press conference, the Juventus manager attempted to quieten the noise about the teenager.

Asked about the midfielder’s performance in the game, he told reporters via Calciomercato: “Miretti is good at playing football. He is young, let’s leave him alone. But he played with the tranquility of a veteran.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a seasoned manager, and he knows that too much noise around the teenage star will be an unwelcome distraction for him.

The Bianconeri gaffer is doing the right thing to ensure he is allowed to develop his game and career at his own pace.

Miretti will get more chances to play for the club. Hopefully, he would establish himself and probably become a one-club man.

At 18, he still has many more years ahead of him and he might spend the rest of this season back with the Under23, but he now knows what playing for the first team feels like.