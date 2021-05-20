“Let’s play the Primavera against Milan” – Atalanta fans want revenge against Juventus

Ok, maybe we should have tuned down the celebrations a bit, and instead focused on consoling the opponents.

Juventus won the Coppa Italia trophy on Wednesday after beating Atalanta 2-1 in the final. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri will have to rely on their runners-up in their quest for a Top 4 spot.

With only one round to be played in Serie A, Juventus must beat Bologna on Sunday, and hope that either Napoli or Milan drop points against Hellas Verona and Atalanta respectively.

Therefore, the Old Lady’s biggest bet would be a gift from Bergamo. But after last night’s outcome, La Dea’s fans aren’t too eager to land Juve a helping hand.

The Coppa Italia final turned out to be an intense affair, and after losing their second final in three years, Atalanta’s supporters were left frustrated, and blamed the match officials for some of the decisions that didn’t go their way.

“We deserved this Cup after the great campaign in the league, and our first half display was a great example, they only made two shots on target, Ronaldo hasn’t been seen,” said an Atalanta fan outside of the Mapei stadium.

“In the first half we had to seal it, then Muriel and Ilicic should have done more,” another Orobici fan noted.

“Let’s play the Primavera (youth squad) against Milan, Juve doesn’t deserve the Champions League,” one undoubtedly angry supporter suggested.

Nonetheless, it should be noted that Atalanta are expected to give their best against the Rossoneri, as a second place finish would prove to be the best in their history, and will provide them a larger monetary reward than a third or fourth place finish.