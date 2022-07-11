“Let’s see,” Bayern Munich representative lands in Turin for De Ligt talks

Bayern Munich is speeding up their efforts to add Matthijs de Ligt to their squad in this transfer window, and they have sent their sporting director to negotiate the transfer, according to Calciomercato.

The defender is the subject of interest from the Germans and Chelsea, but they seem to have moved ahead of the English club, and they will try to close the transfer soon.

Juve wanted to keep him, but the former Ajax captain is refusing to extend his contract, a move that has made them place him on the market.

Bayern has sent Hasan Salihamidzic to negotiate the transfer. The report claims as he touched down in Turin, reporters asked him about the deal, and he replied: “Trust? Let’s see.”

He would now look to get it sorted, and the report claims Juve is looking for around 75-80 million euros plus bonuses.

Juve FC Says

Selling De Ligt is the best decision we can make now, as he has refused to accept a new deal from us.

The defender should ideally cost around 100m euros, but with his deal remaining for just two seasons, Bayern will have some advantage in the negotiations.

The Bavarians will believe they can get him on a cheaper fee since he has indicated his desire to leave.